DU Admissions 2021: UG courses registration begins tomorrow, imp points here

Delhi University will begin the registration process for DU Admissions 2021 undergraduate courses from August 2 onwards. The last date to apply for various undergraduate courses at Delhi University is till August 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the UG courses can apply online through the official site of Delhi University on du.ac.in.

Admissions to Under-Graduate Merit-based programmes will be based on Cut-offs as per past years practice. Candidates who have passed Class 12 board exams can apply for the Delhi University admissions for undergraduate courses. The ‘best of four’ marks obtained by students in class 12 will be the basis for the cut-offs. Check the important points regarding DU Admissions 2021 given below.

DU Admissions 2021: Important Points

1. The varsity to conduct the merit-based admission process for 70,000 seats in various undergraduate courses.

2. The first cut-off list is likely to release in the first week of September. As per Rajeev Gupta, chairperson, admissions, the first cut-off would likely release between September 7 and 10, 2021. The cut-offs can be checked college-wise on the day of release and on the varsity’s official website the day after the release of the list.

3. College to prepare the cut-offs on the basis of data from Board results this year and also from previous years' admission data including the number of admissions and cancellations under each cut-off for different courses.

4. Delhi University anticipated to start the new academic session from October 1, but incase the process takes time, the administration will start it latest by October 18, 2021.

5. From the academic year 2021-22 onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics will be done through DUET.



