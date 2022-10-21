Home / Education / Admissions / DU Admissions 2022: First round of CSAS extended till October 22

DU Admissions 2022: First round of CSAS extended till October 22

admissions
Published on Oct 21, 2022 06:25 PM IST

DU has extended the last date for round one of Central Seat Allocation System.

DU Admissions 2022: First round of CSAS extended till October 22
DU Admissions 2022: First round of CSAS extended till October 22
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi University (DU) has extended the last date for round one of Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS). As per the new schedule, candidates have till 11:59 pm of October 22 to accept their allocated seat. Colleges can verify and approve admissions till Sunday October 23. Candidates can accept the allotted colleges by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can pay the admission fee till Monday, October 24.

“The candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS rounn 1 must accept allocation through dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the approval from college principal, they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm admission,” reads the official notification.

Candidates who have been admitted and paid the fees will be eligible to participate in the CSAS 2nd round process beginning on October 25. The second round of higher preference upgrades and reorderings will be accepted through October 27 till 4:59 PM.

DU will release a second allocation list on October 30, and a third list on November 10.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ug admission form du admissions du admission + 1 more
ug admission form du admissions du admission

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out