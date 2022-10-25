Home / Education / Admissions / DU Admissions 2022: Last date today to submit admission fees for CSAS Round 1

DU Admissions 2022: Last date today to submit admission fees for CSAS Round 1

admissions
Published on Oct 25, 2022 09:59 AM IST

DU Admissions 2022 last date today to submit the admission fees for CSAS Round 1. Candidates can submit the application fees through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022: Last date today to submit admission fees for CSAS Round 1
DU Admissions 2022: Last date today to submit admission fees for CSAS Round 1
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University has extended the last date for fee payment of DU Admissions 202 CSAS Round 1. The link to make the payment of fees will remain active till October 25, 2022, 2 pm. Candidates can make the payment through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who fail to submit the admission fees by 02:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds. Only the candidates who will pay the admission fees of CSAS Round–I will get the option of “UPGRADE”.

The vacant seats will be displayed on the official portal on October 26, 2022. Subsequently, the candidates who have taken the admission in CSAS Round–I can opt for “Upgrade” and re-ordering their Higher Preferences from 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 to 04:59 P.M. Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The second CSAS allocation list will be released on October 30, 2022. As per the previous schedule, candidates to accept the allocated seat from October 31 to November 1, 2022. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 31 to November 2, 2022. The last date for second allocation fee payment is till November 3, 2022.

Official Notice

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions
du admissions

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out