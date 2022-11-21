Home / Education / Admissions / DU Admissions 2022: Spot allocation round registration begins, seat matrix out

Published on Nov 21, 2022 11:36 AM IST

DU Admissions 2022 spot allocation round registration begins today, November 21, 2022. Vacant seat matrix for spot allocation has been released.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University will begin the DU Admissions 2022 spot allocation round registration from November 21, 2022 onwards. Candidates who want to take admission for undergraduate courses under the varsity can check and apply through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The varsity has also released vacant seat matrix for Round 1 spot admissions on the website. As per the schedule, the last date to register for spot allocation round is till November 22, 2022. The first spot allocation list will be released on November 23 and candidates can accept the allocated seta from November 24 to November 25, 2022.

How to apply for spot round

To register for spot round allocation, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.
  • Click on admissions link and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form of spot round allocation and click on submit.
  • Your registration has been submitted.
  • Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till November 27, 2022. Delhi University may announce more spot admission round at a later stage, if required, read the official notice.

Check seat matrix here

