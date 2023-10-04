DU Law Admission 2023: BA LL.B & BBA LL.B registration ends on October 10, notice here

Delhi University has announced the last date to apply for DU Law Admission 2023. The registration process for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B courses will end on October 10, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in. DU Law Admission 2023: BA LL.B & BBA LL.B registration ends on October 10

The official notice reads, “it is notified that the last date of registration for BA LL.B (H) & BBA LL.B (H) is 4.59 PM, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.”

All those candidates who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent from a single recognised Board are eligible to apply for the courses mentioned above.

DU Law Admission 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU Law at law.uod.ac.in.

Register yourself first and then login to the account.

Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹1500/- for UR/ OBC-NCL/ EWS category and ₹1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON