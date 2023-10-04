News / Education / Admissions / DU Law Admission 2023: BA LL.B & BBA LL.B registration ends on October 10, notice here

DU Law Admission 2023: BA LL.B & BBA LL.B registration ends on October 10, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2023 05:15 PM IST

DU Law Admission 2023 registration ends on October 10, 2023. The official notice is attached below.

Delhi University has announced the last date to apply for DU Law Admission 2023. The registration process for BA LL.B & BBA LL.B courses will end on October 10, 2023. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

The official notice reads, “it is notified that the last date of registration for BA LL.B (H) & BBA LL.B (H) is 4.59 PM, Tuesday, October 10, 2023.”

All those candidates who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent from a single recognised Board are eligible to apply for the courses mentioned above.

DU Law Admission 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of DU Law at law.uod.ac.in.
  • Register yourself first and then login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is 1500/- for UR/ OBC-NCL/ EWS category and 1000/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

