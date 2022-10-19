Home / Education / Admissions / DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: DU Admission first cut off list soon at du.ac.in
Live

DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: DU Admission first cut off list soon at du.ac.in

admissions
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:03 PM IST

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: DU admission first cut off list will be released today, October 19, 2022. Check latest updates below. 

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates:&nbsp;DU Admission first cut off list at du.ac.in
DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: DU Admission first cut off list at du.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University will soon release DU Merit List 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for CSAS Phase 1 can check the first cut off list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in. The cut off lists will be released for all streams today- Science, Commerce and Arts. 

As per the previous schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022 and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22, 2022. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 24, 2022. 

DU Admissions will be over this month. This year three cut off lists will be released by the varsity. The spot on admission will happen after the lists are out. The undergraduate classes will begin on November 2, 2022 for semester I. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 19, 2022 05:03 PM IST

    DU UG admission 2022: Documents required for admission 

    – Class 10 marksheet (self-attested)

    – Class 12 marksheet (self-attested)

    — Transfer certificate from school (if available)

    — Government-issued photo identification card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver's license or passport.

    — A couple of passport-sized photos (which may have to be self-attested)

  • Oct 19, 2022 04:57 PM IST

    DU Admission 2022: Where to check cut off lists 

    du.ac.in

    admission.uod.ac.in

  • Oct 19, 2022 04:51 PM IST

    DU 2022 cutoff: Check new dates here 

    Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List: October 19, 2022

    Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat: October 19 to October 21, 2022

    Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: October 19 to October 22, 2022

    Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates: Till October 24, 2022

  • Oct 19, 2022 04:45 PM IST

    Delhi University: New admission schedule here 

    The Delhi University has released the new admission schedule here. Check the revised schedule here 

  • Oct 19, 2022 04:39 PM IST

    DU merit list 2022 UG CUET: For year 2022-23 admission 

    For the academic year 2022-23, admission to all UG Programs of UoD will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test- Under-Graduate 2022 (CUET (UG) – 2022).

  • Oct 19, 2022 04:33 PM IST

    Cut off List of DU 2022: Releasing shortly 

    Cut off List of DU 2022 is releasing shortly. The official date of release of first cut off list is today, October 19, 2022. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions education news

DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: DU Admission first cut off list soon at du.ac.in

admissions
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:03 PM IST

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: DU admission first cut off list will be released today, October 19, 2022. Check latest updates below. 

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates:&nbsp;DU Admission first cut off list at du.ac.in
DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: DU Admission first cut off list at du.ac.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration date extended till October 23

admissions
Published on Oct 19, 2022 01:29 PM IST

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration date has been extended till October 23, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration date extended till October 23
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration date extended till October 23

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: AP EAMCET final phase registration begins today

admissions
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:49 PM IST

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 final phase registration begins today, October 19, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: AP EAMCET final phase registration begins today
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: AP EAMCET final phase registration begins today

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to apply today at ncweb.du.ac.in

admissions
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:08 PM IST

DU NCWEB Admission 2022 registration ends today, October 19, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DU NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to apply today at ncweb.du.ac.in(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Last date to apply today at ncweb.du.ac.in(Photo: Saumya Khandelwal/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final allotment result today on mcc.nic.in

admissions
Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:52 AM IST

MCC will announce NEET PG counselling result 2022 for the second round on mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final allotment result today on mcc.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 final allotment result today on mcc.nic.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

NEET Counselling 2022: Choice filling for MCC round 1 ends today on mcc.nic.in

admissions
Published on Oct 19, 2022 09:02 AM IST

NEET Counselling 2022: Choice filling for the first round of MCC counselling will end today on mcc.nic.in.

NEET Counselling 2022: Choice filling for MCC round 1 ends today on mcc.nic.in
NEET Counselling 2022: Choice filling for MCC round 1 ends today on mcc.nic.in

TS ICET 2022 admissions: Round 1 provisional allotment list out at tsicet.nic.in

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:41 PM IST

TS ICET 2022 admissions: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) round 1 provisional seat allotment result.

TS ICET 2022 admissions: Candidates who registered for the counselling process can now check their allotment result at the official website tsicet.nic.in by signing in the candidate's login.(HT file)
TS ICET 2022 admissions: Candidates who registered for the counselling process can now check their allotment result at the official website tsicet.nic.in by signing in the candidate's login.(HT file)

MHT CET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment result out, direct link here

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 05:30 PM IST

MHT CET provisional result is available on the CAP portal at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org. Use the link given here to check it.

MHT CET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment result out, direct link here(HT file)
MHT CET 2022 round 1 provisional allotment result out, direct link here(HT file)

MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022: Round 1 final merit list releasing today

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 02:56 PM IST

MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 Round 1 final merit list releasing today, October 18, 2022. Candidates can check the merit list through the steps given below.

MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022: Round 1 final merit list releasing today
MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022: Round 1 final merit list releasing today

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: APEAPCET final phase schedule released, check dates

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 02:24 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling final phase schedule has been released. Candidates can check the new dates below.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: APEAPCET final phase schedule released, check dates
AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: APEAPCET final phase schedule released, check dates

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seats added for Round 1 registration, seat matrix here

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:41 PM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2022 seats have been added for Round 1 registration. Candidates can check the added seats notice below.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seats added for Round 1 registration, seat matrix here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seats added for Round 1 registration, seat matrix here

TS ICET Counselling 2022 phase 1 seat allotment result today at tsicet.nic.in

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:26 PM IST

TS ICET counselling 2022 first phase provisional seat allotment releasing today at tsicet.nic.in.

TS ICET Counselling 2022 phase 1 seat allotment result today at tsicet.nic.in(PTI)
TS ICET Counselling 2022 phase 1 seat allotment result today at tsicet.nic.in(PTI)

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:59 PM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling final phase schedule has been revised. Candidates can check the new revised dates below.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here(Hindustan Times)
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final phase schedule revised, check new dates here(Hindustan Times)

MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: Round 1 provisional allotment out, check here

admissions
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 06:21 PM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022 Live Updates: Seat allotment result for CAP Round 1 released today, October 18, 2022 at fe2022.mahacet.org. Check latest updates below. 

MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment declared
MHT CET Counselling 2022 LIVE: CAP Round 1 provisional allotment declared

NEET Counselling 2022: Schedule for round 1 revised after addition of new seats

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 09:45 AM IST

NEET Counselling 2022 UG: Registration for MCC round 1 ends today on mcc.nic.in.

NEET Counselling 2022: Schedule for round 1 revised after addition of new seats (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
NEET Counselling 2022: Schedule for round 1 revised after addition of new seats (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out