DU Merit List 2022: Stimulated list releasing today, here's how to check

admissions
Published on Oct 14, 2022 11:02 AM IST

DU stimulated list will be releasing today, October 14, 2022. Candidates can check the list through the steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University will release DU Merit List 2022 today, October 14, 2022. The stimulated list will be released and will be available to candidates at 5 pm on October 14. Candidates can check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the preference change window will open on October 14 and will close on October 16, 2022. Candidates can check the stimulated list through the official site of DU by following these simple steps given below.

DU Merit List 2022: How to check stimulated list

  • Visit the official site of DU admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on DU stimulated list available on the official website.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the list.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first cut off list will release on October 18, 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

