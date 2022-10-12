DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: Registration date extended till October 19 at du.ac.in

Delhi University has extended the registration date for DU NCWEB Admissions 2022. The last date to apply for Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board Undergraduate Admissions is till October 19, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the courses under NCWEB can apply online through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

This is the third time the last date to apply has been extended. Earlier, the application deadline was September 10, which was later extended to September 25. Again, the last date was extended till October 10, 2022. The application process was started on June 25, 2022.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to apply

All those candidates who still have not applied for it can apply online through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Click on the admission link and a new page will open.

Press DU NCWEB link and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details can be checked by candidates through the official site of DU.