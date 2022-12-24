DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission: Third list releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University will release DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list on December 24, 2022. Candidates can check the third list through the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

The application process will begin from December 26 and will end on December 27, 2022. Colleges and institutes can verify and approve admission of candidates who applied against third admission list will be done from December 26 to December 28, 2022. The fee payment against third admission list will be done till December 28, 2022.

The applicant has to login to PG admission portal to make online payment of the fee. As per the notice, if required, subsequent admission lists and schedule will notified by the University of Delhi.

DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission: How to check

Candidates can check the list through the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU NCWEB PG Admission 2022 third list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.