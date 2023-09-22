University of Delhi will release DU PG 2023 spot allocation list on September 23, 2023. Candidates who have applied for spot admission round can check the list through the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in. The list will be released at 10 am tomorrow. DU PG 2023 spot allocation list releasing tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

As per the schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seat from September 23 to September 24, 2023. The departments or colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 23 to September 25, 2023. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till September 26, 2023.

To check the seat allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on login link for PG programmes and enter the required details.

Once done, click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The University may announce more spot admission round/s at a later stage, if required, read the press note. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

