DU SOL Admission 2021: Registration begins on sol.du.ac.in, direct link here

Delhi University has started the registration process for DU SOL Admission 2021 from October 22, 2021, onwards. Candidates who want to apply for admission at the School of Open Learning can apply online through the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in. The last date to apply for the admission round is till December 15, 2021.

The registration process has started for various undergraduate courses including B.A, B.Com, B.Com Hons, B.A English and B.A Political Science. Candidates who want to apply for the admission process can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

DU SOL Admission 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of DU SOL on sol.du.ac.in.

Click on DU SOL Admission 2021 registration link available on the home page.

Fill in the required details and click on submit.

Once done, submit the examination fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of merit. According to U.S Pandey, Principal, School of Open Learning, the entire process of admission will be done online. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU SOL.