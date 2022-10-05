DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration for 10 courses begins today, CUET not needed

Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) will begin the application process for admission to 10 undergraduate and postgraduate level courses today, October 5. Interested candidates can submit their application forms on sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in.

Unlike regular courses offered by DU colleges, SOL courses do not require CUET marks. DU SOL admission 2022 will be based on Class 12 resuls.

“No CUET Score is required, The admissions will be completed on the basis of marks secured in class XII,” as per an official statement.

There is no seat limit in any UG course offered by the School of Open Learning. Admission is open to candidates from all over India.

Courses for which registration will start today are: BA (programme), BA (hons) English, BA (hons) Political Science, BCom (hons), BCom, BA (hons) Economics, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc), Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc).

For MBA admission at DU SOL, candidates have to apply October 7 onwards.