Home / Education / Admissions / DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration for 10 courses begins today, CUET not needed

DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration for 10 courses begins today, CUET not needed

admissions
Published on Oct 05, 2022 09:29 AM IST

DU SOL Admission 2022: Interested candidates can submit their application forms on sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in.

DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration for 10 courses begins today, CUET not needed (Representational)
DU SOL Admission 2022: Registration for 10 courses begins today, CUET not needed (Representational)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) will begin the application process for admission to 10 undergraduate and postgraduate level courses today, October 5. Interested candidates can submit their application forms on sol.du.ac.in or col.du.ac.in.

Unlike regular courses offered by DU colleges, SOL courses do not require CUET marks. DU SOL admission 2022 will be based on Class 12 resuls.

“No CUET Score is required, The admissions will be completed on the basis of marks secured in class XII,” as per an official statement.

There is no seat limit in any UG course offered by the School of Open Learning. Admission is open to candidates from all over India.

Courses for which registration will start today are: BA (programme), BA (hons) English, BA (hons) Political Science, BCom (hons), BCom, BA (hons) Economics, BBA (Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelor in Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Library and Information Sciences (BLISc), Master of Library and Information Sciences (MLISc).

For MBA admission at DU SOL, candidates have to apply October 7 onwards.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions du admission
du admissions du admission

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out