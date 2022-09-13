DU UG admission 2022 begins, apply on CSAS portal

DU Admission 2022: University of Delhi on Monday launched the CSAS portal, and started the application process for Undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates who want to apply for DU UG admissions 2022 have to register on the CSAS portal link available at admission.uod.ac.in.

This year, Delhi University will conduct admissions to 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges/departments/centres, which includes 206 combinations for BA programme as well, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh has informed.

DU UG admission is now based on the Common University Admission Test (CUET) UG. Results of CUET UG 2022 is awaited and around 6 lakh 14 thousand students from across the country have included DU as their preferred university in the test.

DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS portal link

CSAS-2022 will be conducted in three phases in which first phase will be application process, second phase will be choice filling and the third phase will be seat allotment-cum-admission.

The Vice Chancellor said that the trials for ECA and sports quota students are likely to be held after October 10 and classes for the students will most likely start from November 1.

Dean Admission, University of Delhi, Prof. Haneet Gandhi said that under the first phase, a one-time application fee of ₹100 for SC, ST and PWBD category applicants and ₹250 for UR, OBC-NCL, EWS category is applicable.

The application number of CUET (UG)-2022 will be mandatory to apply for CSAS-2022. The personal details such as name, photograph and signature etc. submitted by the applicant during CUET (UG)-2022 will be automatically integrated in CSAS-2022, Prof. Gandhi said.

Candidates will also have to submit the marks of all the subjects in which they have passed Class 12. This data will be used to break ties, she added.

The choice filling phase of CSAS 2022 will begin after CUET UG 2022 results. Then, candidates will have to select their program and college combination and fill preferences. The order of selection of program and college combination will also determine the order of preference for allotment of seats, the university has informed.

“Once a seat is allotted in a particular round, the candidate has to 'accept' the seat allotted to him/her before the last date/time for the given allotment round. The provision for acceptance of a particular allotted seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allotted to the candidate. There shall be no action taken in case the allotted seat is non-accepted by the candidate. This will be treated as a decline in the provisionally allotted seat and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in the subsequent rounds of CSAS-2022,” DU said.

"If a candidate is offered multiple seats in a particular round, he/she should accept only one seat. Once the candidate "accepts" the provisionally allotted seat, the concerned college will check the eligibility and documents uploaded by the candidate. After verification, the college will 'accept' or 'reject' the provisionally allotted seat of the candidate. Once the college is approved, the candidate has to pay the 'admission fee'. Successful remittance of admission fee will confirm the provisional admission of the candidate to the allotted college and program," it added.