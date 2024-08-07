DU UG Admission 2024: CSAS Phase 1, Phase 2 registration closes today at du.ac.in, direct link here

The University of Delhi will close the registration process for CSAS Phase 1, Phase 2 DU UG Admission 2024 on August 7, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can find the direct link on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2024: CSAS Phase 1, Phase 2 registration closes today, link here

As per the official notice, candidates who have still not registered themselves on the CSAS portal will also be able to register as the University has decided to keep both the phases open till August 7, 2024, 4.59 pm. Phase I and Phase II will close at 4.59 pm today and the preferences saved/ submitted by the candidates will get auto locked on reaching the deadline of 5 pm on August 9, 2024.

DU UG Admission 2024: CSAS phase 2 underway, 5 things to know before applying

The declaration of simulated ranks will be available on August 11, 2024 and preference change window will open on August 11 at 5 pm and close on August 12, 2024.

The first CSAS allocation list will be displayed on August 16, 2024 at 5 pm. Candidates who have been allocated a seat can accept it from August 16 to August 18, 2024. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 16 to August 20, 2024. The last date of online fee payment by candidates is till August 21, 2024.

DU UG Admission 2024: How to register for Phase I and II

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

Click on DU admission link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on registration link.

Again a new page will open where enter the required details and register.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.