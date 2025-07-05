DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS phase 2 schedule released at du.ac.in, check dates here

Delhi University has released the schedule of Allocation-cum-Admission to all undergraduate admissions in Delhi University colleges on admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS phase 2 schedule released at du.ac.in, check dates(File Photo)

The schedule has been released for Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for the academic session 2025-26. The registration process will commence on July 8, 2025.

As CUET UG results have been declared by NTA, the counselling process will start in all participating universities.

Candidates who want to apply for admission in Delhi University colleges will need to first have to login in Phase- I and then move to Phase-II and for those candidates who still haven’t registered themselves in Phase-I must register till July 14, 2025. Both Phases will close on Monday, July 14, 2025, and the preference will be submitted and will get auto-locked.

Furthermore, the Correction window will open on July 6, 2025, and close on July 11, 2025, at 11:59 PM. Candidates should be careful while making the changes as it is a one-time facility, and no other chance will be provided.

With this, Preference filling for programmes and colleges will begin on July 8 and end on July 14, with the declaration of stimulated ranks on July 15. The preference change window will open for one day on July 15, 2025, and close on July 16, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

The first CSAS Allocation list will be released by July 19 in the evening at 5 PM, and candidates will be able to accept the allocated seats by July 21 at 04:59 PM. Verification by college for approval will held from July 19 to July 22. Last date for submission of online fee payment is July 24.

The vacant seats will be displayed on the dashboards on July 24 at 5:00 PM. A re-order of higher preference will be held from July 24 to July 25. The second CSAS Allocation list is scheduled to be declared on July 28. Candidates will be able to accept their allocated seats from July 28 to July 30 until 04:59 PM. The college will verify their approval from July 28 to July 31 until 04:59 PM, and the last date of online fee payment is August 01, 2025, until 04:59.

As notified, if the seats are vacant, the university will announce more rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats.

Candidates are advised to regularly check and visit official website for latest announcements and updates on under-graduate 2025 admissions.