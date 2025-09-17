DU UG Admission 2025: On spot mop up round registration begins today at 5 pm on du.ac.in, notice here

University of Delhi will begin the registration process for DU UG Admission 2025 mop up round. Candidates who want to apply for the mop up round can find the link and apply from 5pm onwards on the official website of DU at du.ac.in. The link will also be available on admission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University (File Photo)

This on the spot mop up admission round in physical mode is held for admitting candidates to the seats that remained vacant after the Mop-up Round 1. Admission in the On-the-Spot Mop-up Round (in Physical Mode) will be done on the basis of merit score of the qualifying examination, Class XII or equivalent (Not CUET), on the Program-Specific Eligibility as stated in Bulletin of Information (UG)-2025.

The last date to register is September 19, 2025. Candidates who are already registered and not admitted to any program of any College of the University on the date of announcement of the On-the-Spot Mop-up Admission Round and wish to take admission on the announced vacant seats of On-the-Spot Mop-up Admission Round must log-in to their dashboard and apply on the On-the-Spot Mop-Up tab.

DU UG Admission 2025: How to register for mop up round

To apply for on spot mop up round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

2. Click on DU UG Admission 2025 mop up round link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who were not registered on CSAS(UG)-2025 portal and wish to participate in the On-the-Spot Mop-up Admission Round will have to pay ₹1000/- one time non refundable fee along with registration fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.