DU UG admission 3rd merit list 2023 today on admission.uod.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 22, 2023 10:06 AM IST

Delhi University 3rd merit list for undergraduate admissions to be released today. Check on admission.uod.ac.in after 5 pm.

Delhi University third merit list 2023 for undergraduate admissions will be issued today, August 22. Candidates can check the merit/allocation list after 5 pm by logging into their dashboards on the CSAS portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

The third round also includes admission to seats under extracurricular activities (ECA), sports, Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) and supernumerary quotas.

After the DU UG 3rd merit or allocation list is released, candidates have to accept the seat between 5 pm on August 22 and 4:59 pm on August 24.

Colleges will verify and approve admissions by August 25. The last date for fee payment is August 26, 4:59 pm.

The university may announce further admission rounds and merit lists if seats remain available after this round.

The academic session for this year's batch has already started.

How to check DU UG 3rd merit list 2023

  1. Go to admission.uod.ac.in.
  2. Go to UG admissions.
  3. Login to your dashboard.
  4. Check and download the allotment list.

