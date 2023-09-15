News / Education / Admissions / DU UG Admissions 2023: Special spot round schedule out at du.ac.in

DU UG Admissions 2023: Special spot round schedule out at du.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 15, 2023 11:31 AM IST

DU UG Admissions 2023 special spot round schedule has been released. The complete schedule is given below.

University of Delhi has released DU UG Admissions 2023 special spot round schedule. The schedule can be checked by candidates on the official site of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

As per the official schedule, the vacant seats will be displayed on September 18, 2023. Candidates can register themselves for the special spot admission round from September 18 to September 20, 2023.

The declaration of special spot allocation will be done on September 21, 2023 and candidates can accept the allocated seat from September 21 to September 22, 2023. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from September 21 to September 23, 2023. The last date of payment of admission fees is till September 24, 2023.

Candidates who had applied for CSAS-2023 and are not admitted to any College on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate. The Candidates who were allocated a seat in Spot Round – I/II will be able to participate in this round.

It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in special spot admission round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

Official Schedule Here

