DU UG first cut off list 2022 releasing on October 18 at du.ac.in

DU UG first cut off list 2022 releasing on October 18 at du.ac.in

admissions
Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:50 PM IST

DU UG first cut off list releasing on October 18, 2022. Candidates can check the list on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

DU UG first cut off list 2022 releasing on October 18 at du.ac.in(Amal KS/HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University will release DU UG first cut off list 2022 on October 18, 2022. The undergraduate first cut off list will be released at 5 pm. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round will be able to check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

As per the schedule, after the release of first cut off list, candidates will get the link to accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21 and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22, 2022. The last date for payment of admission fees by candidates is till October 24, 2022.

This year three cut off lists will be released by the varsity. After the cut off lists are released, the first spot allocation round for vacant seats will be done on November 17, 2022. The University may announce more Spot Rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats, if any.

Meanwhile, the registration process for CSAS Phase I and II has been extended by the varsity. The last date to apply for the process is till tomorrow, October 12, 2022.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
