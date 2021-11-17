Home / Education / Admissions / DUET 2021 MPhil, PhD results declared, direct link for score cards
admissions

DUET 2021 MPhil, PhD results declared, direct link for score cards

  • DUET results 2021 for MPhil, PhD: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday declared the DUET 2021 results for MPhil, PhD courses.
DUET results 2021 for MPhil, PhD: Candidates can check DUET-2021 for Mphil and PhD course exam results from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.( nta.ac.in)
DUET results 2021 for MPhil, PhD: Candidates can check DUET-2021 for Mphil and PhD course exam results from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.( nta.ac.in)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

DUET results 2021 for MPhil, PhD: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday declared the DUET 2021 results for MPhil, PhD courses. Candidates who appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 for Mphil and PhD can download the results from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

DUET 2021 was conducted across the country on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021 in the computer based test mode.

Direct link to check DUET 2021 results/score cards

Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card.

Note: For any quires or/clarifications candidates can call NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in

NTA had in October released the provisional answer keys along with the question papers of M.Phil/Ph.D with recorded responses for answer key challenge for DUET 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
duet phd
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out