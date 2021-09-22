DUET admit cards 2021 released, here's direct link for hall ticket

DUET admit cards 2021: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday released the admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the DU entrance examination, can download their admit card from the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the DUET 2021 examination for admission to under graduate, post graduate and M.Phil/Ph.D courses for academic session 2021-22 on September 26,27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in computer based test (CBT) mode. Candidates are advised to download their admit card for DUET using their application form number and date of birth.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to download the DUET 2021 admit card

How to download DUET 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

Enter your application form number and date of birth and then login.

The DUET 2021 admit card will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.