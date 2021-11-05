Home / Education / Admissions / DUET PG Score Card 2021 for 11 courses released, here’s direct link to download
DUET PG Score Card 2021 for 11 courses released, here’s direct link to download

DUET PG Score Card 2021 for 11 courses have been released. The direct link to check the score card is given below. 
DUET PG Score Card 2021 for 11 courses released, here's direct link to download
Published on Nov 05, 2021 01:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released DUET PG Score Card 2021 for 11 post graduate courses on November 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test 2021 can check the score card for List II on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. 

As per the official notice, the score card has been released for B.Ed Special Education (Mental Retardation), M.A. Karnatak Music, M.A. Applied Psychology, M.A. Buddhist Studies, M.A. Buddhist Studies, M.A. Life Long Learning & Extension, M.A. Percussion Music, M.A. Sociology, M.Sc Biophysics, M.Sc. Electronics, Master of Physiotherapy and Master of Physical Education. 

Direct link to download score card 

DUET PG Score Card 2021: How to download 

Candidates who have appeared for the exam for the courses mentioned above can check the score card through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NTA or click on the link given above.
  • Enter the form number and date of birth details.
  • Click on submit and your score card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the score card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The score card for other courses was released on November 3, 2021 by the Agency. Candidates can check more related details on the official site of NTA. 

duet delhi university duet result delhi university + 1 more
