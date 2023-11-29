EHL Hospitality Business School launches 4-week Hotel General Manager certificate program

To empower professionals who are ambitious across the hotel and hospitality sectors, EHL Hospitality Business School launched a 4-week certificate Hotel General Manager certificate program. Participants who wish to apply for the program need to submit their resume or LinkedIn profile link online.(Pixabay)

According to a press release by the EHL Group, the program is spread over 4 non-consecutive weeks, with courses held both online and on the EHL campus in Lausanne. Participants will receive a Certificate of Completion on the successful completion of the integrative assessment which will be conducted at the end of the 4-week module.

“With over 2,700 new hotels opening globally by 2024, there is an urgent need for multi-skilled leaders who can steer hospitality businesses to deliver exceptional guest experiences and efficient performance. Our new blended program upskills high-potential hospitality talent to excel as future general managers, addressing this talent shortage through tailored, world-leading applied learning,” said Stéphane Haddad, EHL Associate Dean for Executive Education Programs.

Participants who wish to apply for the program need to submit their resume or LinkedIn profile link online. Relevant professional experience and proficiency in English would be considered as eligibility criteria, the official website informed.

The fee details for the Hotel General Manager program as mentioned on the website is CHF 20,000. For more information visit the official website.