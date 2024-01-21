close_game
FTII Admission: Apply for Direction, Cinematography, editing, other certificate courses

FTII Admission: Apply for Direction, Cinematography, editing, other certificate courses

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 21, 2024 01:04 PM IST

FTII is inviting online applications for various postgraduate certificate courses in television.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has invited online applications for various postgraduate certificate courses in television courses, admission to which will be done on the basis of entrance examinations. Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online on ftii.ac.in.

FTII Admission: Apply for Direction, Cinematography, editing, other courses
FTII Admission: Apply for Direction, Cinematography, editing, other courses (HT FILE)

Direct link

These are the courses offered:

1. One year PG certificate course in TV with specialization as Direction.

2. One year PG certificate course in TV with specialization as Electronic Cinematography.

3. One year PG certificate course in TV with specialization as Video Editing.

4. One year PG certificate course in TV with specialization as Sound Recording and Television Engineering.

The application fee for women candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes

(SC),Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category is 600. For all others, it is 2,000.

All these courses are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and will be delivered in three phases, the institute said.

The first phase is common for students of all specializations, and will introduce them to the basic concepts.

The second phase would emphasise on development of skills in the various fields of specialization.

In the final phase, students will apply their understanding of the medium and skills developed in the earlier phases to undertake fiction /non - fiction exercises, the institute said.

For further details, check the admission website.

Exam and College Guide
