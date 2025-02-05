Gain cutting-edge AI and ML skills with the distinguished Advanced Certificate Programme by IITM Pravartak

As the world rapidly evolves into an AI-driven future, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have emerged as transformative forces, reshaping industries and accelerating innovation. From revolutionizing healthcare with personalized treatments to powering self-driving vehicles and driving business efficiency, AI and ML are at the heart of global progress. Industries are leveraging AI for smarter decision-making, automating processes, and unlocking new avenues for growth. According to NASSCOM and BCG, India’s AI market is projected to grow exponentially, reaching $17 billion by 2027, positioning the country as a leader in this high-demand sector. Master AI and ML with IITM Pravartak’s advanced certificate programme for industry-ready skills and career growth.

This exponential growth has created a significant gap in the availability of skilled AI and ML professionals. India faces a 51% demand-supply gap, with over 629,000 job openings in AI and ML by 2028, yet only 416,000 skilled professionals in the field. This shortage presents an exciting opportunity for professionals to upskill and secure roles in one of the most lucrative and rapidly growing industries.

IITM Pravartak's Advanced Certificate Programme in Applied AI and ML provides the perfect solution for ambitious professionals looking to break into this high-impact field. Designed in collaboration with Emeritus, this programme offers a unique blend of academic rigour, industry expertise, and practical experience, all aimed at preparing participants for leadership roles in AI and ML.

Who can benefit from this programme?

This programme is ideal for professionals who are looking to deepen their expertise in AI and ML, whether you are looking to transition into AI roles or advance your current skillset. It is designed for:

Data Scientists and Analysts: Strengthen your foundation in advanced AI and ML techniques, allowing you to enhance your data analytics capabilities and predictive modelling.

Strengthen your foundation in advanced AI and ML techniques, allowing you to enhance your data analytics capabilities and predictive modelling. Software Engineers : Up-skill to integrate AI capabilities into your software development projects or transition into specialized AI/ML roles.

: Up-skill to integrate AI capabilities into your software development projects or transition into specialized AI/ML roles. Business Analysts and Consultants : Leverage AI for strategic, data-driven decision-making that delivers smarter recommendations and improved business outcomes.

: Leverage AI for strategic, data-driven decision-making that delivers smarter recommendations and improved business outcomes. Product Managers : Understand how to integrate AI into product development, optimizing performance and meeting evolving user needs.

: Understand how to integrate AI into product development, optimizing performance and meeting evolving user needs. Executives and Decision-Makers: Gain insights into how AI and ML can drive innovation, enhance business processes, and empower data-backed decision-making at the strategic level.

By the end of this programme, you will be able to:

Lead AI/ML Initiatives: Drive AI and ML projects from conception to execution, applying advanced techniques to solve complex business challenges. Make Data-Driven Decisions: Extract valuable insights from data to optimize operations, marketing strategies, and overall business performance. Collaborate with AI/ML Teams: Communicate effectively with data scientists, engineers, and business teams to bridge the gap between technical and business objectives. Stay Ahead of the Curve: Keep pace with the latest trends and advancements in AI and ML to remain competitive and implement emerging technologies.

What makes this programme stand out?

The Advanced Certificate Programme in Applied AI and ML is designed to equip participants with the skills needed to thrive in the AI and ML domain. Here’s what sets this programme apart:

Rigorous learning from IIT faculty

Learn from some of the best minds in AI and ML. The programme is led by IIT faculty members such as Professor C. Chandra Sekhar, former Head of the Computer Science and Engineering Department at IIT Madras, and Professor Dileep A.D., Head of the Department at IIT Dharwad. These esteemed professors bring years of research and industry experience, guiding you through both foundational and advanced concepts.

Industry-backed curriculum

Gain practical, real-world skills with access to over 35 industry-standard tools and libraries and participate in live sessions hosted by leading AI professionals. From deep learning frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch to generative AI and data science techniques, the curriculum is tailored for hands-on application.

Prestigious certifications from IITM Pravartak and IBM

Stand out in the job market with certifications from IITM Pravartak (the technology innovation hub of IIT Madras) and IBM. These globally recognized credentials will validate your expertise in AI and ML, boosting your professional credibility.

Flexibility and accessibility

Designed for working professionals, the programme offers the flexibility of online learning with pre-recorded sessions, live masterclasses, and weekly industry expert-led discussions. You’ll be able to learn at your own pace while staying engaged in real-time interactions.

Capstone project and real-world applications

Solidify your learning with over 30 real-world projects, including a two-week capstone project that challenges you to apply AI and ML techniques to solve complex business problems. Build a digital portfolio on platforms like GitHub and Kaggle to showcase your expertise to potential employers.

Optional immersion at Research Park, IIT Madras

Experience the cutting-edge innovation happening at Research Park, IIT Madras through an optional two-day immersion. Engage with faculty, explore the latest research, and immerse yourself in a hub of technological advancement.

Career advancement and networking

Take advantage of Emeritus’ career services, including resume workshops, placement assistance, and networking opportunities with industry professionals. These services are designed to accelerate your career in AI and ML and open doors to new opportunities.

Programme Details

Start Date: March 27, 2025

Duration: 11 months

Commitment: 9-10 hours per week

Fee: ₹ 1,50,000 + GST

1,50,000 + GST Format: Online with live interactive sessions

Note: Flexible Payment Options Available

In Conclusion

By enrolling in this programme, you are positioning yourself to be at the forefront of the AI and ML revolution, with the knowledge, skills, and certifications to take on leadership roles and make impactful contributions to the technological landscape.

Click here to learn more and enrol in the Advanced Certificate Programme in Applied AI and Machine Learning from IITM Pravartak today.