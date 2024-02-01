 GGSIPU CET 2024: Registrations for 2024-25 begins, direct link here - Hindustan Times
GGSIPU CET 2024: Registrations open for UG, PG, and PhD programmes, check direct link and important details here

GGSIPU CET 2024: Registrations open for UG, PG, and PhD programmes, check direct link and important details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 01, 2024 07:57 PM IST

Registrations for GGSIPU CET 2024 has begun from today and will conclude on March 31, 2024. Eligible candidates can click on the direct link below.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has begun the registration process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) from today. Candidates willing to apply can register for several courses including undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs for the academic year 2024-25.

GGSIPU CET 2024: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has opened the registrations for Common Entrance Test (CET) from today. Last date to submit applications is March 31.
GGSIPU CET 2024: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has opened the registrations for Common Entrance Test (CET) from today. Last date to submit applications is March 31.

As per the official notification, the last date to submit applications is March 31, 2024. The GGSIPU CET 2024 will be conducted from April 27 to May 14.

To apply candidates should visit the official website of GGSIPU at www.ipu.ac.in.

Alternatively, they can also click on this direct link. Candidates must click on the ‘New Candidate Registration’ tab.

The GGSIPU said in the notification that it will be the sole responsibility of the candidates to ensure they possess the requisite eligibility and qualifications prescribed for admission in various programs.

Candidates are therefore advised to go through the prescribed eligibility criteria before applying for admission as informed in the admission brochure. For more related information, candidates can visit the official website.

