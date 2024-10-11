Graduate Management Admission Council extends NMAT by GMAC™ exam registration deadline
The test scheduling deadline has also been extended by three days to 17 October.
The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has extended the registration date for the NMAT by GMAC™ exam by three days to 13 October. Similarly, the test scheduling deadline has been extended by three days to 17 October.
The NMAT by GMAC™ exam is conducted for MBA aspirants across India and globally. Candidates can use their test scores to apply for global schools in India, the Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Hungary, and Morocco.
The testing window for NMAT will remain open from 5 November to 20 December 2024. Candidates can choose to take the test on any of these dates at their convenience.
They can also select the time and city for their test from among 87 locations across 83 cities in India.
Exam pattern: The NMAT by GMAC™ is a computer-based test with three sections: Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. There will be 108 questions, and candidates have just 120 minutes to answer them. Equal weightage will be given to all sections, with no negative marking. The candidates will be given two test retake opportunities to improve their scores.
Log on to www.mba.com/exams/nmat to register for the exam.
Here is the list of institutes in India and abroad where NMAT score is accepted for admissions:
India
1. SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
2. K J Somaiya Institute of Management
3. Indian School of Business (ISB) – Advance Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA)
4. S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) - Global Management Programme (GMP)
5. XIM University
6. SDA Bocconi Asia Center
7. T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), A Constituent Unit of MAHE, Manipal
8. ICFAI Business School
9. SOIL Institute of Management
10. FLAME University
11. ISBR Business School
12. Alliance University
13. BML Munjal University
14. Great Lakes Institute of Management – (PGPM)
15. IFMR Graduate School of Business
16. Jindal Global Business School
17. ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai
18. Jain University (CMS Business School
19. Amity University
20. VIT University
21. Shiv Nadar Institute of Management Studies
22. MIT World Peace University
23. Universal AI University
24. ATLAS – ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship
25. SRM University
26. School of Petroleum Management (PDPU)
27. School of Business, Woxsen University
28. Thapar School of Management
29. Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University
30. Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore
31. Bennett University
32. SRM University, Delhi – NCR, Sonepat
33. University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES)
34. IFIM College
35. Mody University
36. Lovely Professional University
37. IILM University
38. Stoa School
39. Amrut Modi School of Management
40. Athena School of Management
41. Jagdish Sheth School of Management
42. GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam
43. IIHMR University
44. BSE Institute Limited
45. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law
46. Chitkara university
47. Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur (SPSU)
48. iMET Global
49. Myra School of Business
50. Rishihood University
51. Ansal University, Gurgaon
52. International School of Management Excellence – (PGPM)
53. Sparsh Global Business School
54. Altera Institute – PGPM
Philippines
1. Asian Institute of Management
2. Ateneo Graduate School of Business
3. Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines
4. De La Salle University - Dasmariñas
5. School of Business Administration, Arellano University
6. De La Salle University
7. University of Santo Tomas Graduate School
8. St. Paul University Manila
Nigeria
1. Lagos Business School
2. Lead City University
3. Redeemer's University
4. Afe Babalola University
5. Covenant University
6. Caleb University
7. JHU Business School – James Hope University
Hungary
1. Corvinus University of Budapest
South Africa
1. Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS)
2. Milpark Business School
3. North-West University
4. Rhodes Business School
5. University of South Africa (UNISA) Graduate School of Business Leadership
6. Wits Business School
7. Nelson Mandela University Business School
8. University of Cape Town (UCT)
9. Johannesburg Business school, University of Johannesburg
10. Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University
Morocco
1. Africa Business School
For further information, please visit: www.mba.com/exams/nmat
