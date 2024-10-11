Graduate Management Admission Council extends NMAT by GMAC™ exam registration deadline

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has extended the registration date for the NMAT by GMAC™ exam by three days to 13 October. Similarly, the test scheduling deadline has been extended by three days to 17 October. The testing window will remain open from 5 November to 20 December 2024. Candidates can Choose to take the test on any of these dates at their convenience.(File photo)

The NMAT by GMAC™ exam is conducted for MBA aspirants across India and globally. Candidates can use their test scores to apply for global schools in India, the Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, Hungary, and Morocco.

The testing window for NMAT will remain open from 5 November to 20 December 2024. Candidates can choose to take the test on any of these dates at their convenience.

They can also select the time and city for their test from among 87 locations across 83 cities in India.

Exam pattern: The NMAT by GMAC™ is a computer-based test with three sections: Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning. There will be 108 questions, and candidates have just 120 minutes to answer them. Equal weightage will be given to all sections, with no negative marking. The candidates will be given two test retake opportunities to improve their scores.

Log on to www.mba.com/exams/nmat to register for the exam.

Here is the list of institutes in India and abroad where NMAT score is accepted for admissions:

India

1. SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

2. K J Somaiya Institute of Management

3. Indian School of Business (ISB) – Advance Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA)

4. S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) - Global Management Programme (GMP)

5. XIM University

6. SDA Bocconi Asia Center

7. T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), A Constituent Unit of MAHE, Manipal

8. ICFAI Business School

9. SOIL Institute of Management

10. FLAME University

11. ISBR Business School

12. Alliance University

13. BML Munjal University

14. Great Lakes Institute of Management – (PGPM)

15. IFMR Graduate School of Business

16. Jindal Global Business School

17. ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai

18. Jain University (CMS Business School

19. Amity University

20. VIT University

21. Shiv Nadar Institute of Management Studies

22. MIT World Peace University

23. Universal AI University

24. ATLAS – ISME School of Management and Entrepreneurship

25. SRM University

26. School of Petroleum Management (PDPU)

27. School of Business, Woxsen University

28. Thapar School of Management

29. Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University

30. Indus Business Academy (IBA), Bangalore

31. Bennett University

32. SRM University, Delhi – NCR, Sonepat

33. University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES)

34. IFIM College

35. Mody University

36. Lovely Professional University

37. IILM University

38. Stoa School

39. Amrut Modi School of Management

40. Athena School of Management

41. Jagdish Sheth School of Management

42. GITAM Deemed to be University, Visakhapatnam

43. IIHMR University

44. BSE Institute Limited

45. Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law

46. Chitkara university

47. Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur (SPSU)

48. iMET Global

49. Myra School of Business

50. Rishihood University

51. Ansal University, Gurgaon

52. International School of Management Excellence – (PGPM)

53. Sparsh Global Business School

54. Altera Institute – PGPM

Philippines

1. Asian Institute of Management

2. Ateneo Graduate School of Business

3. Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines

4. De La Salle University - Dasmariñas

5. School of Business Administration, Arellano University

6. De La Salle University

7. University of Santo Tomas Graduate School

8. St. Paul University Manila

Nigeria

1. Lagos Business School

2. Lead City University

3. Redeemer's University

4. Afe Babalola University

5. Covenant University

6. Caleb University

7. JHU Business School – James Hope University

Hungary

1. Corvinus University of Budapest

South Africa

1. Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS)

2. Milpark Business School

3. North-West University

4. Rhodes Business School

5. University of South Africa (UNISA) Graduate School of Business Leadership

6. Wits Business School

7. Nelson Mandela University Business School

8. University of Cape Town (UCT)

9. Johannesburg Business school, University of Johannesburg

10. Tshwane School of Business and Society, Tshwane University

Morocco

1. Africa Business School

For further information, please visit: www.mba.com/exams/nmat