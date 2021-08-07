GU Admissions 2021: Gauhati University PG courses registration begins

Gauhati University has started the registration process for GU Admissions 2021. The registration was started on August 6 and will end on August 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for various post graduate courses can apply online through the official site of Gauhati University on admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

Candidates can check the complete schedule in the table given below.

GU Admissions 2021: Complete Schedule

Opening date of application August 6, 2021 Closing date of application August 31, 2021 Admit card release September 10, 2021 Entrance exam September 15 to 17, 2021 Rank list publication September 26 and 27, 2021 Date of admission September 29 and 30, 2021 Commencement of classes October 1, 2021

Candidates who want to apply for the courses can follow these simple steps given below.

GU Admissions 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Gauhati University on admissions.gauhati.ac.in.

• Click on GU Admissions 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or registration details.

• Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional merit list of students will be published on the University's website only. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Gauhati University.