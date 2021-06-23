GUJCET 2021 registration begins; how to apply

GUJCET 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has opened the online application window for the Gujarat CET 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of GSHSEB at https://gujcet.gseb.org/

The last date for the online registration is June 30.

GUJCET 2021 Examination fee: Candidates applying for the GUJCET have to pay ₹300 as an application fee.

The application fee can be paid through the SBIePay System using a credit card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using the online SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” Option in any SBI Branch of the Country.

GUJCET 2021: Here is the direct link to apply

Candidates can also apply through the official website

GUJET 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of GSHSEB at https://gujcet.gseb.org/

Register your self

Re-login using the user Id and Password

Pay the application fee and and proceed to fill the application form

Submit your application form

The candidate has to keep and remember his/her application number for future reference.