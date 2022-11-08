Haryana NEET UG 2022 round 1 document verification begins on November 8

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) began the document verification process for round 1 of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling 2022 today, November 8, 2022.

The final day to make changes to Haryana NEET UG documents is November 12, 2022 at PWD Rest House in Gurugram close to the Forest Office.

List Of Documents Required For Verification:

1.Matriculation certificate/ High School/ ICSE/ Class 10/ Class 12 or its equivalent certificate as proof of birth.

2.The recent passport-size photo in three copies

3.Character reference from a first-class executive magistrate or the head of the institution last attended.

4.Residents' certificate

5. Certificate of caste

6. Certificate of dependant status for a freedom fighter (if any)

7. ESM certificate, prioritised (if any)

8. Creamy Non-Creamy certificate for candidates in BC-A/BC-B categories

9. For candidates in the EWS category, an income and asset certificate a statement of disability (if any)

10. NEET UG result card for 2022

11.Aadhar cards, PAN cards, driving licences, passports, voter ID cards, ration cards, and Parivar Pehchan Patra may be used as identity.

12. Printed application form.

For more details candidates can check the notification here.

