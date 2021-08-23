Hyderabad University entrance test hall tickets 2021 released; exams from Sept 3

Hyderabad University entrance test hall tickets: University of Hyderabad has released the hall ticket for its entrance examinations 2021. Candidates who have registered for the Hyderabad University entrance examinations 2021 can download their hall tickets from the official website at www.acad.uohyd.ac.in.

The entrance examinations are scheduled to be held from September 3 to September 5. The examinations will be conducted in three sessions. First session will be held from 8am to 10am, while second session and third session will be held from 12 noon to 2pm and from 4pm to 6pm respectively.

Here is the direct link to download Hyderabad University hall ticket 2021

How to download Hyderabad University hall ticket 2021:

Visit the official website of Hyderabad University at www.acad.uohyd.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, "HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD" on the homepage

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.