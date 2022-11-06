IGNOU admissions 2022:Registration deadline for July 2022 session ends tomorrow

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the registration process for IGNOU July 2022 session on November 7. Candidates who have not registered yet can do the same online at the official website at ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the registration deadline for the July 2022 session was scheduled to end on October 31, 2022.

Here's the direct link to apply

IGNOU admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 7th November 2022”

Key in log in details and Submit your application

Download, and take a print out for further reference