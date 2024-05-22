IGNOU begins registration for PG Diploma in Animal Welfare for July 2024 session

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the launch of the admission process for its Postgraduate Diploma programme in Animal Welfare for the July 2024 session. IGNOU begins registration for PG Diploma in Animal Welfare

“Introduced in July 2020, the PGDAW has now earned the distinction of being recognized as the ‘Largest Global Animal Welfare Education Programme,’ underscoring IGNOU’s commitment to fostering expertise in the field,” the university said.

IGNOU mentioned that the PG Diploma course has been designed to accommodate graduates from diverse academic backgrounds.

It said the one-year curriculum has four core components: Animal Welfare Science and Ethics, Animal Welfare Issues, Animal Welfare Laws and Policies, and Animal Welfare Practices and Standards.

The programme comprises 85 meticulously modules that address the scientific, ethical, legal, and practical dimensions of animal welfare across various domains.

As per the university, the following candidates should enrol for the programme:

· Individuals passionate about animal welfare

· Employees of animal welfare organizations/NGOs/gaushalas

· Faculty, researchers and students in universities and veterinary colleges

· Veterinarians and para-veterinarians in government and military services

· Members of animal welfare boards and committees

· Law enforcement professionals

· Civil servants, forest service officers and wildlife conservationists

The PGDAW curriculum explores the scientific understanding of animal welfare, animal behaviour, ethical frameworks, and the role of veterinarians in promoting animal welfare, the university added.

For further information about the programme, click here.