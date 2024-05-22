 IGNOU begins registration for PG Diploma in Animal Welfare for July 2024 session - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IGNOU begins registration for PG Diploma in Animal Welfare for July 2024 session

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2024 05:06 PM IST

IGNOU mentioned that the PG Diploma course has been designed to accommodate graduates from diverse academic backgrounds.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the launch of the admission process for its Postgraduate Diploma programme in Animal Welfare for the July 2024 session.

IGNOU begins registration for PG Diploma in Animal Welfare
IGNOU begins registration for PG Diploma in Animal Welfare

“Introduced in July 2020, the PGDAW has now earned the distinction of being recognized as the ‘Largest Global Animal Welfare Education Programme,’ underscoring IGNOU’s commitment to fostering expertise in the field,” the university said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

IGNOU mentioned that the PG Diploma course has been designed to accommodate graduates from diverse academic backgrounds.

It said the one-year curriculum has four core components: Animal Welfare Science and Ethics, Animal Welfare Issues, Animal Welfare Laws and Policies, and Animal Welfare Practices and Standards.

The programme comprises 85 meticulously modules that address the scientific, ethical, legal, and practical dimensions of animal welfare across various domains.

As per the university, the following candidates should enrol for the programme:

· Individuals passionate about animal welfare

· Employees of animal welfare organizations/NGOs/gaushalas

· Faculty, researchers and students in universities and veterinary colleges

· Veterinarians and para-veterinarians in government and military services

· Members of animal welfare boards and committees

· Law enforcement professionals

· Civil servants, forest service officers and wildlife conservationists

The PGDAW curriculum explores the scientific understanding of animal welfare, animal behaviour, ethical frameworks, and the role of veterinarians in promoting animal welfare, the university added.

For further information about the programme, click here.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Admission News / IGNOU begins registration for PG Diploma in Animal Welfare for July 2024 session

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On