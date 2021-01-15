IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Jan 31
- Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till January 31.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till January 31.
Candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.
How to re register for IGNOU Janaury session:
Visit ignou.ac.
Candidates will need to register on the Portal.
Click “New Registration’ button to proceed.
Provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID
If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows entry of fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students in campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU to act against teachers for not ‘cooperating’ during admission process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech degrees, engg diploma awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed. examination can check their merit list online at dietpatna.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic's toll shows up on US students' college applications
- The pandemic has prompted colleges to make tests optional and find new ways to evaluate students, including student-athletes, like southern California high school senior Anthony Correra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCECE ITICAT counselling registration to begin from Jan 15, check key dates
- BCECE ITICAT online counselling registration will begin from January 15. The board has also released the seat matrix and business rule on its official website at bceceboard.bih.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT MBA admissions 2021: Registration begins, apply before Jan 31
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IIT MBA admissions 2021 online by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC disposes petition seeking direction on nursery admission guidelines
- A single-judge bench of Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the petition filed by Advocate Rajat Vats after the petitioner expressed satisfaction with the response made by Delhi Government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
KEA PGCET second round allotment result 2020 declared, here's direct link
- Candidates can check the KEA PGCET second round allotment result online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC asks govt to consider representation on nursery admissions for 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sainik School Admissions 2020: Application window for class 6th, 9th closes soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU PG Admissions 2020: Delhi University PG 2nd merit list released at du.ac.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU help desk jugglery: Online classes on, yet assisting aspirants seeking admission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU admissions: First round complete, but confusion prevails
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University aspirants: Can’t go to campus? Take a virtual college tour!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox