IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Jan 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till January 31.

Candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.

How to re register for IGNOU Janaury session:

Visit ignou.ac.

Candidates will need to register on the Portal.

Click “New Registration’ button to proceed.

Provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID

If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.