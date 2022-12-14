IGNOU January 2023 Session: Re-registration for UG, PG courses ends on Dec 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close down the re-registration process for IGNOU January 2023 Session on December 31, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for various masters and bachelors degree can do it through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The re-registration can be done for both general and honours degree courses for undergraduate. To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU January 2023 Session: How to re-register

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in or onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU January 2023 Session link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Opt or choose the courses and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has released the practical exam schedule for TEE December. The IGNOU December Term End Examination will begin on January 14, 2023, and conclude on January 28, 2022. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

