IGNOU January Session 2023: Fresh admission & re-registration date extended

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for ODL and online courses for IGNOU January Session 2023. The registration date has been extended till February 28, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The registration date for online programmes ODL and merit based ODL programmes for January 2023 session date has been extended. Along with this, the last date for re-registration for the January 2023 session with late fee of ₹200/- has also been extended.

Direct link to apply for ODL, online programmes

Direct link to re-register

IGNOU January Session 2023: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the courses can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the link for ODL programme, Online programme and Merit based ODL programme.

Click on any one of them and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.