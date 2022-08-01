IGNOU July 2022 admission deadline extended till August 12, details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the July 2022 admission cycle for programmes available in online and ODL Distance programmers. Students who have not applied yet for these programmes can apply through the official IGNOU website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU has also extended the re-registration process for the July 2022 session.

Last date of fresh admission for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/7U6I9tUbCF



Last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been extended further till 12th August 2022https://t.co/riYt3WqcJi — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 1, 2022

IGNOU July 2022 admission: Know how to apply

Visit the official IGNOU website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Admission Portals for Online and ODL (Distance) Programmmes for July 2022 Session(extended upto 12th August 2022”

Register and fill the application form

Submit the application

Take print out for future reference.

For more details visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in

