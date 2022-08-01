Home / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July 2022 admission deadline extended till August 12, details here

IGNOU July 2022 admission deadline extended till August 12, details here

admissions
Published on Aug 01, 2022 03:30 PM IST
  • IGNOU has extended the deadline for the July 2022 admission cycle for online and ODL Distance programmers.
IGNOU July 2022 admission deadline extended till August 12, details here
IGNOU July 2022 admission deadline extended till August 12, details here
ByHT Education Desk

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for the July 2022 admission cycle for programmes available in online and ODL Distance programmers. Students who have not applied yet for these programmes can apply through the official IGNOU website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU has also extended the re-registration process for the July 2022 session.

IGNOU July 2022 admission: Know how to apply

Visit the official IGNOU website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Admission Portals for Online and ODL (Distance) Programmmes for July 2022 Session(extended upto 12th August 2022”

Register and fill the application form

Submit the application

Take print out for future reference.

For more details visit the official website at www.ignou.ac.in

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou admissions
ignou admissions
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out