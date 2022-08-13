IGNOU July 2022 Session: Re-registration date extended till August 25

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration date for IGNOU July 2022 Session. The last date to re-register is till August 25, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply for it through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The varsity took twitter to share the update. The tweet reads, “last date of Re-Registration for the July 2022 Session has been further extended till 25th August 2022.”

IGNOU July 2022 Session: How to re-register

Candidates who have not applied for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IGNOU.

