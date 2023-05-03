Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU June TEE 2023 application date. The registration date for Term End Examination of June has been extended till May 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU June TEE 2023 application date extended till May 10, apply at ignou.ac.in

As per the official notice, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- per course as examination fees till May 10 with late fees of ₹1100/-. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.’

IGNOU June TEE 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on IGNOU June 2023 TEE registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on fill application link.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page for further need.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the last date of submitting assignments for the June 2023 Term End Examination. All the candidates can submit hard or soft copies of their assignments till May 15. This is applicable to learners enrolled in ODL and Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB.

The June, 2023 Term-end Examinations of the University is likely to commence from June 1, 2023 and conclude on July 6, 2023 (30 working days). For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.