IGNOU launches Master of Arts in Sustainability Science

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched Master of Arts in Sustainability Science (MASS). The programme is in line with the principles of National Education Policy 2020, and is on offer from January 2022 admission cycle in Online Distance Learning (ODL) mode at the School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies.

Interested candidates, who possess a Graduation degree in any discipline, can visit ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in 3and enrol for the MASS programme.

“Sustainability Science is an emerging discipline across the world. It is well acknowledged as one of the tools to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and to promote sustainability in every sphere of life. IGNOU’s initiative of offering MASS programme is the first of its kind in India, especially in higher education, with an aim to reach sustainability education across all sections of the society,” a Press release issued by the varsity said.

The programme has adopted an interdisciplinary and trans-disciplinary approach to educate the learners in the areas of India’s major ecosystems and challenges to sustainable development such as population, health, climate change, globalization and social ecology. It will focus on the principles, tools, implementation, and assessment of sustainable development, along with an exclusive course on Sustainable Development Goals.

“The basics of natural resource management, ecological economics, global and local efforts for sustainable development through good governance, law and policy are integrated in the programme structure to enable the learners to undertake sustainable development projects,” the release said.

According to the Press Release, “The Programme was developed under the leadership of IGNOU VC, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, along with renowned educationists and practitioners in the field of Sustainability. Dr. Y.S.C. Khuman, Assistant professor, SOITS and Dr. Deeksha Dave, Assistant professor, SOITS, are the programme coordinators.”

“The Programme development team includes Prof. V K Jain (Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University, Assam), Dr. Eklabya Sharma (Former VC, TERISAS), Prof. D B Sahoo (Director, Centre for Himalayan Studies, Delhi University), Prof. Akhilesh S. Raghubanshi (Director, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, Banaras Hindu University), Prof. K G Saxena (SES, JNU), Prof. KS Rao (Department of Botany, University of Delhi) and other academicians from across the country.”

“After successful completion of first year courses, the programme will be provided with Post Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Science,” the release read.

“With the launch of this programme, IGNOU has strengthened the diffusion models of sustainability education and capacity building in this emerging area specially SDGs education. It will also promote inclusive SDGs awareness and education in the country by reaching to the unreached in any form,” it added.

Candidates can visit the official IGNOU website at https://sites.google.com/ignou.ac.in/weas/mass?authuser=0 to read more about the MASS Programme. Candidates can write to pgdss@ignou.ac.in or director.soits@ignou.ac.in for more information.