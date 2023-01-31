IGNOU launches PG diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication in 3 languages

Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Journalism and New Media Studies has launched online post graduate diploma in three languages- English, Hindi and Tamil. The post graduate diploma has been launched in Journalism and Mass Communication in the online mode. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can apply online through the official site of IGNOU Samarth at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

According to the official press release issued by IGNOU, the virtual launch was attended by VC of IGNOU along with Prof. G. Ravindran, Head, Deptt. of Journalism and Communication, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Prof. Anand Pradhan from the Deptt. of Indian Language Journalism, IIMC and Prof. Umesh Arya, Dean and Former director, Faculty of Media Studies, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Haryana.

Candidates having bachelor’s degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for the courses. The course duration is for 1 year. To apply for the programme, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass communication

How to apply for IGNOU PG Diploma

Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth at ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Click on the PGDiploma link for Journalism and Mass Communication.

A new page will open where candidates can click on signin link.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once registered, fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The fee structure is ₹12500/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.