News / Education / Admissions / IGNOU School of Foreign Languages launches Master of Arts in Spanish Program, course details and direct link below

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 19, 2024 03:08 PM IST

IGNOU’s School of Foreign Languages has announced the Master of Arts in Spanish (MASL) program, which commences in the January 2024 cycle.

IGNOU launches Master of Arts in Spanish Program.
According to a press release issued by IGNOU, the MASL program has been designed to provide learners with an in-depth exploration of Hispanic culture, literature, and history. Additionally, it equips students with the ability to comprehend contemporary developments in the region.

The curriculum also includes practical modules such as Translation Studies, Interpretation, and Linguistics.

The MASL program is conducted in Spanish by experts in diverse fields of specialization, and offers students the flexibility to exit after completing the first year, as informed in the press release.

To be eligible for the program, aspiring candidates need to possess a Bachelor's Degree in Spanish from a recognized university, either within or outside India.

Applicants may also hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline, supplemented by a B1 level of language competence in Spanish (as per CEFR) or an Advanced Diploma of Proficiency in Spanish from a recognized institution/university.

To apply, candidates can visit the online admission portal by clicking in this link.

(For more information, visit the official website)

