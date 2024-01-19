IGNOU School of Foreign Languages launches Master of Arts in Spanish Program, course details and direct link below

IGNOU’s School of Foreign Languages has announced the Master of Arts in Spanish (MASL) program, which commences in the January 2024 cycle. IGNOU launches Master of Arts in Spanish Program.

According to a press release issued by IGNOU, the MASL program has been designed to provide learners with an in-depth exploration of Hispanic culture, literature, and history. Additionally, it equips students with the ability to comprehend contemporary developments in the region.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The curriculum also includes practical modules such as Translation Studies, Interpretation, and Linguistics.

Also read: NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024 answer key released, raise objection till today

The MASL program is conducted in Spanish by experts in diverse fields of specialization, and offers students the flexibility to exit after completing the first year, as informed in the press release.

To be eligible for the program, aspiring candidates need to possess a Bachelor's Degree in Spanish from a recognized university, either within or outside India.

Also read: PSSSB JE Civil (O&M), JE Civil, Public Health and Electrical admit card released, download link here

Applicants may also hold a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline, supplemented by a B1 level of language competence in Spanish (as per CEFR) or an Advanced Diploma of Proficiency in Spanish from a recognized institution/university.

To apply, candidates can visit the online admission portal by clicking in this link.

(For more information, visit the official website)