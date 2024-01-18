PSSSB JE Civil (O&M), JE Civil, Public Health and Electrical admit card released, download link here

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer- Exam (under Advt No. 06 of 2023) and for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Public Health) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) ( under Advt 10 of 2023) today, January 18. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. PSSSB releases admit cards for Junior Engineer exams(Hindustan Times)

The exam for the Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Public Health), and Junior Engineer (Electrical) post will be held on January 21. The examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer will be conducted on January 20.

Direct link to download the Admit Card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer

PSSSB JE Civil admit cards: How how to download

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Click on “Advt 06 of 2023- Click Here to download the Admit Card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer- Exam date 20.01.2024” or “Advt 10 of 2023- Click Here to download the Admit Card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Public Health) and Junior Engineer (Electrical)- Exam date 21.01.2024”

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and print it for future reference.