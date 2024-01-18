PSSSB JE Civil (O&M), JE Civil, Public Health and Electrical admit card released, download link here
The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer- Exam (under Advt No. 06 of 2023) and for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Public Health) and Junior Engineer (Electrical) ( under Advt 10 of 2023) today, January 18. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The exam for the Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Public Health), and Junior Engineer (Electrical) post will be held on January 21. The examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer will be conducted on January 20.
Direct link to download the Admit Card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer
Direct link to download the Admit Card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Public Health) and Junior Engineer (Electrical)
PSSSB JE Civil admit cards: How how to download
Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Click on “Advt 06 of 2023- Click Here to download the Admit Card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer Civil (O&M) and Junior Engineer- Exam date 20.01.2024” or “Advt 10 of 2023- Click Here to download the Admit Card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Public Health) and Junior Engineer (Electrical)- Exam date 21.01.2024”
Key in your login details
Download the admit card and print it for future reference.