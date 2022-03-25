IGNOU to end registration for B.Sc Nursing & B.Ed Entrance exam on April 17

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU will close down the registration process for B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exam and B.Ed entrance exam on April 17, 2022. The last date to apply for these posts is next month. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

To apply for B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exam and B.Ed entrance exam candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

How to apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

Click on B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam or B.Ed Entrance Exam link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill in the application form.

Once done make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, today is the last date to apply for online programs and ODL programs. Candidates can apply for all course except certificate and semester based program. To check for more related details candidates can visit the official site of IGNOU.

