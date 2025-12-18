IIM Bangalore launches certificate programme on personal finance and wealth advisory

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has launched a Certificate Programme on Personal Finance and Wealth Advisory (PFWA) in collaboration with FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of the global Financial Planning Standards Board. The programme will be offered through IIMB’s Centre for Capital Markets and Risk Management (CCMRM) as part of its Executive Education portfolio.

The initiative integrates academic learning with globally recognised financial planning standards and has been formally accredited by FPSB India. Registrations for the programme are currently open, with the academic session scheduled to begin in March 2026.

Focus on applied financial planning According to IIM Bangalore, the PFWA programme is designed to address the growing need for structured, credible training in personal finance and wealth advisory, particularly as retail participation in financial markets expands and financial products become more complex.

The curriculum combines academic foundations with practical exposure, covering areas such as microeconomics, business decision-making and contemporary financial advisory frameworks. Market tools and data platforms, including Bloomberg datasets, will be used to familiarise participants with real-world financial analysis and client advisory contexts.

The programme launch event was attended by senior programme directors from IIMB, members of the Council of Financial Planners and representatives from FPSB India. FPSB India formally announced its accreditation of the programme during the event.

Dr Aishwarya Krishna, Research Consultant at CCMRM, said the programme has been structured to align academic rigour with evolving industry requirements, particularly in a financial landscape shaped by regulatory changes, market volatility and rising demand for professional advice.

Professional pathways and credentials Participants who successfully complete the PFWA programme will receive IIM Bangalore Executive Education Programme (EEP) alumni status. In addition, completion of the certificate may make participants eligible for a fast-track pathway to the globally recognised CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification, subject to FPSB India’s criteria.

FPSB India said the collaboration reflects its broader strategy to partner with leading academic institutions to strengthen the financial planning education ecosystem in India. According to its 2023 research on the value of financial planning, professionals holding CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification often report growth in client base and earning potential, particularly in the initial years after certification.

Why it matters As Indian households increasingly seek professional guidance for savings, investments and long-term financial planning, demand for trained and ethically grounded advisors has grown. Programmes that combine academic depth with globally benchmarked standards are increasingly viewed as a way to professionalise the sector and build investor trust.

(Based on press note issued by IIM Bangalore and FPSB India)