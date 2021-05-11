IIM Rohtak IPM aptitude test 2021 : Today is the last day to apply, know details

The online registration for IIM Rohtak's Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) Aptitude Test will close on Tuesday, May 11. Interested candidates who have not yet registered for the entrance examination can apply on the official website of IIM Rohtak .

The registration process began on February 15. The IPM Aptitude test will be conducted on June 19. Candidate need to pay ₹3,890 as application fee.

The examination will comprise of three sections: Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability.

How to apply:

Visit the official website of IIM Rohtak at iimrohtak.ac.in.

Register to get user id and password

Key in your created credentials and fill in the application form of IPMAT 2021

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of application form for future use

The shortlisted candidate will be called for a personal interview in the 4th week of July 2021 tentatively. The selection list will be out in second week of August.

IIM Rohtak's Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is for students after class 12 who want to pursue a career in Business Management. It is a comprehensive management programme that has a combined course of management studies from under-graduate (UG) to postgraduate (PG).

Note: Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website of IIM Rohtak at https://www.iimrohtak.ac.in/ before applying.