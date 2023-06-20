Home / Education / Admissions / IIT Gandhinagar to host online JEE open house tomorrow

IIT Gandhinagar to host online JEE open house tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2023 02:09 PM IST

The open house will include sessions with the Director, Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Heads of Counseling and Career Development Services.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will host a virtual open house tomorrow (June 21) for candidates who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year. It will be an informative session for prospective students and their families where they can interact with faculty, current students and alumni of the institute, IIT Gandhinagar said in a press statement.

IIT Gandhinagar to organize JEE Open House tomorrow
IIT Gandhinagar to organize JEE Open House tomorrow

Register here.

The open house will include sessions with the Director, Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Heads of Counseling and Career Development Services, it said.

The session will also focus on opportunities for undergraduate research, international internship, on-campus employment, future career development and entrepreneurship, student life on campus, extra-curricular initiatives like arts activities, IIT Gandhinagar has informed.

The institute has informed that it is starting a new BTech program in Artificial Intelligence (AI) from the academic year 2023-24.

The institute will also start BTech-MTech dual degree in Mechanical Engineering.

With the two new courses, the institute has added around 80 new seats in UG programmes.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced admissions
jee advanced admissions
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out