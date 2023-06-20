IIT Gandhinagar to host online JEE open house tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar will host a virtual open house tomorrow (June 21) for candidates who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year. It will be an informative session for prospective students and their families where they can interact with faculty, current students and alumni of the institute, IIT Gandhinagar said in a press statement. IIT Gandhinagar to organize JEE Open House tomorrow

The open house will include sessions with the Director, Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Heads of Counseling and Career Development Services, it said.

The session will also focus on opportunities for undergraduate research, international internship, on-campus employment, future career development and entrepreneurship, student life on campus, extra-curricular initiatives like arts activities, IIT Gandhinagar has informed.

The institute has informed that it is starting a new BTech program in Artificial Intelligence (AI) from the academic year 2023-24.

The institute will also start BTech-MTech dual degree in Mechanical Engineering.

With the two new courses, the institute has added around 80 new seats in UG programmes.