The Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur, has collaborated with Masai, an education platform, to launch two degree programs. The newly launched programs are a BS in Management and Technology and an MBA in Technology. IIT Jodhpur collaborates with Masai to launch BS and MBA programs

As per the Institute's press release, the BS in Management & Technology bridges technology, management, and societal insight across 141 credits over eight semesters. Unlike conventional tech programs, it welcomes students from any academic stream and admits them through a qualifying test, making an IIT-affiliated degree broadly accessible. Built-in exit options after 1, 2, or 3 years align with the NEP, giving learners the flexibility to enter the workforce at the right time.

The MBA in Technology is designed for working professionals seeking leadership roles in tech-driven environments. Spanning 66 credits with a work-integrated project, it covers strategic management, digital enterprise, AI, and emerging technologies, helping professionals stay relevant and capable.

IIT Kanpur introduces 4 online M.Tech programs on AI, Machine Learning, Project Management and more

Anuj Pal Kapoor, Associate Dean of Executive Education, IIT Jodhpur, explained, "Leadership today demands more than functional expertise - it demands the ability to navigate complexity, connect disciplines, and make decisions that hold up in a rapidly changing world. These programmes are built with that in mind - the BS in Management and Technology lays this foundation early, while the MBA Technology takes it further, transforming not just careers but the way its participants think and lead", read the press statement.