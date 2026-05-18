Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, has launched 4 online M.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Construction Engineering & Project Management, Smart Grid, and Sustainable Energy Technologies. The programs have been launched as part of the second cycle of its online PG admissions. IIT Kanpur introduces 4 online M.Tech programs on AI, Machine Learning, Project Management and more (HT Photo)

All these programs are designed to address emerging skill requirements in rapidly evolving sectors such as infrastructure, clean energy, intelligent systems, and next-generation power networks.

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As per an official statement, all four programs are fully online, Senate-approved by IIT Kanpur, and structured to be completed in 2 to 4 years. The flexible format has been specifically developed to enable learners to pursue an advanced degree from IIT Kanpur alongside their professional commitments.

Candidates who have secured a minimum CPI of 5.5 or 55 per cent marks in their qualifying degree can apply for the courses. The admission process consists of a two-stage evaluation: an online entrance test conducted by IIT Kanpur, followed by a department-level assessment via an online examination or an interview.

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However, candidates having valid GATE scores that meet department-specific cut-offs may be exempted from the entrance test. In addition, applicants with five or more years of relevant professional experience may also be considered for exemption, subject to departmental guidelines.

Candidates nominated or sponsored by government departments, defence organisations, or recognised institutions may also be eligible for such exemptions, as read in the press statement.

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Speaking about the launch, Professor Vimal Kumar, Professor-in-Charge, Office of Outreach Activities, IIT Kanpur, said, “With the introduction of four new online M.Tech. Programs in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Construction Engineering & Project Management, Smart Grid, and Sustainable Energy Technologies, IIT Kanpur is expanding opportunities for learners to access advanced and industry-relevant education with flexibility. These programs are designed to address emerging national and global needs while enabling both fresh graduates and working professionals to build future-ready expertise.”