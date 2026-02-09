IIT Madras launches online BS program in Aeronautics & Space Tech, 12th pass, diploma holders can apply
IIT Madras has launched online BS program in Aeronautics & Space Technology. Class 12 pass, diploma holders can apply for the undergraduate course.
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has launched BS program in Aeronautice and Space Technology. The newly launched skill-based undergraduate programme will be offered in online mode. This program is designed to equip learners with industry-relevant analysis and design capabilities in aeronautics, space systems and allied sectors.
The program was launched on campus in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, alongside the virtual presence of Dr. D.K. Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Dr. V. Sumantran, Former Chairman of Indigo airlines and other stakeholders.
Candidates who have passed Class 12 or equivalent, diploma holders can apply for this course.
The press statement reads, "the programme aims to prepare students for careers across aerospace, automotive, wind power and energy industries, while also building strong foundations for industrial R&D and higher studies. It will blend rigorous theory with hands-on training. Core theory courses will be delivered through recorded lectures by expert faculty, supported by live interactive tutorial sessions and online discussion forums."
Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras while announcing the course said, "Aeronautics and space technology are exponentially growing sectors that need specialised man power for employment. This BS program is yet another effort taken by IIT Madras to democratise opportunity to all to enter these sectors.”
The placement and internship support for the course will be provided through IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), further strengthening employability outcomes for learners completing the programme.
As per the press statement issued by the Institute, graduates are expected to find strong employment prospects across public sector undertakings and global aerospace firms, as well as start-ups and engineering analysis companies. Potential employers include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, GE Aerospace, Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell, Ansys and Siemens. Graduates will also be well prepared for GATE and advanced degrees at IITs and IISc.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
